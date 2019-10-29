|
|
Anita Marlene Crawford
Anita Marlene Crawford, age 86, passed away peacefully in Houston on October 5, 2019. She was born in Waco, Texas on January 5, 1933, to Ralph and Laura Belle Walton McEntire.
Marlene attended McGregor High School and upon graduation, attended Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas. It was in Austin where she met the love of her life, John Crawford. They were married in Austin and enjoyed 57 years together before he passed away in 2009.
Marlene was a loving wife, homemaker and mother. She returned to college and graduated from Hardin Simmons University in Abilene; became a sixth-grade schoolteacher at Alta Vista Elementary; obtained her Masters Degree from Abilene Christian University and became a counselor at Cooper High School before retiring. Her teaching and counseling influenced many people's lives and careers.
Marlene loved to cook, play bridge and travel. She and John visited many different parts of the world - the Far East, Australia, Europe and North and South America. She loved going to the beach, particularly Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina and Destin, Florida. Her grandchildren have fond memories of their annual summer vacations with "Tutu and Granddaddy." She was also a long-time member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Most of all she loved her family and will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Marlene is predeceased by her husband, mother, father and sister, Lula Bell Kinslow. She is survived by her children Ralph Crawford, Anita Crawford (David), her grandchildren Justin Crawford (Kimberly and her daughter Sienna), Camille and Ainsley Walker, her great-granddaughter Caroline Crawford and nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Griswold Chapel, St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Abilene. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech Street, Abilene, Texas 79601 or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019