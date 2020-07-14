Anita Mychele Hammond



Merkel - Anita Mychele Reed Hammond, 67, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1953 in Lubbock, Texas to Willis (Ray) and Johnnie (Thompson) Reed.



Mychele graduated from Floydada High School, class of 1971. While attending FHS, she played basketball for the Lady Whirlwinds, was class Secretary, and member of FHA and National Honor Society. She and 5 other girls were best of friends and called themselves "The Six Pack". She loved to drive fast and was known to take one of her father's demonstrator cars from his Ford dealership out to the quarter mile strip to test her speed skills. Mychele worked summers as a lifeguard at Plains Baptist Assembly until scandalously getting caught "swimming with other workers, including boys" and then began lifeguarding at Roaring Springs Ranch Club, where she saved the life of a little girl.



Following high school, she attended Angelo State University, where she met Robert (Bob) Hammond. They were married on August 4, 1973 in Floydada. They started their married life in Abilene and Lubbock until settling in Merkel, Texas in 1974. There, she began her career as an insurance agent and opened Hammond Insurance Agency in 1976, while also serving the community as a member of the Merkel Lions Club. In 1990, she continued her insurance career at Bennett & Associates in Sweetwater, and then in 2001, she joined Ron Mosely Allstate, which later became Jay Hansen Allstate, in Abilene. She spent many happy years serving her insurance customers at the Hansen Agency, as well as Tom Massey Allstate, until very recently.



Though Mychele was very dedicated to her career, her passion was her family. She loved being surrounded by her family and enjoyed hosting family gatherings in her home. Her best friends were her sisters, Susan and Lana, and she loved to cook, travel, laugh, and sing with them. She was a loving wife to Bob, and mother to Dana and Shera, who learned to be compassionate, just, stubborn, and to know no boundaries from her steadfast example. She loved her grandchildren, Avery, Aidan, Launa, and Gabriel fiercely, and attended many sporting events, plays, and important moments in their lives. Her last days were spent with her grandchildren, which made her tremendously happy. Her downtime was spent as an avid reader, often reading several books at time, and sharing her love of books with her kids and grandkids. Mychele will be remembered for her infectious laugh, protective love, fun spirit, and realness.



Mychele is survived by her beloved husband, Robert (Bob) Hammond of Merkel, daughters Dana Leamon and husband Sean of Winters, and Shera Torrez and husband Eric of Corinth; grandchildren Avery and Aidan Leamon of Winters, Launa and Gabriel Torrez of Corinth; sisters Susan Rainbolt and husband Rooster of Baird, and Lana Hughs and husband Neal of Potosi; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Johnnie Reed.



Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel. Friends are welcome to visit the family at the Hammond home following the service at 524 FM 126 in Merkel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store