Anita Rodriguez-aguirre
Anita Rodriguez-Aguirre

ANSON - ANITA RODRIGUEZ AGUIRRE, 64, died Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Anson General Hospital. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born November 27, 1956 in Ralls, Anita was a daughter of the late Cristbal and Catarina (Munoz) Rodriquez. She graduated from Anson High School and worked for Valley View Nursing Home for many years.

Anita was preceded in death by one brother (Mario Rodriquez).

Survivors include her husband, EsteBan Aguirre; her precious dog, "Osito"; one sister, Rita Ramos (and husband, Joe); one brother, Ruben Rodriquez (and wife, Louisa); nieces and nephews, Debbie Rodriquez, Lisa Ramos, Joe Ramos, Jr., Celeste Ferrera, Melvin Garcia, Osiel Garcia and Bella Garcia; two great nieces and nephews, Marissa Rodriquez, Kate-lynn Ramos, Eric Ramos and Macario Rodriquez; and a great-great niece, Jabree Ramos.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
