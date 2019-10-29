|
|
Anita Wright
Abilene - Anita Wright, 75, was called to her eternal resting place on October 24, 2019. She entered this world on November 24, 1943 in Dallas, TX, born to Robert Milton and Rosa Lee Cathey. She is survived by her son, Tony Sikes and wife Dianna; sister, Martha Renfro; brother, Bob Cathey; grandchildren, Steven, Chris, Jeff and Ethan Sikes; great grandchildren, Cameron and Nolan Sikes.
Many knew Anita as a quiet and somewhat frail person but in reality she exuded a strength even she did not fully recognize. She battled many illnesses and hardship in her lifetime, caring for others before caring for herself. Her love for her son and his wife, her sister, grandchildren and family was absolute. She most cherished her childhood trips to the mountains of Colorado. She was a voracious reader, and while her body was limited, her mind knew no bounds as she traveled across the world in her readings.
She will be missed and always treasured in our hearts and minds.
A visitation will be 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019