Ann Baum Cross, 87, San Angelo, passed away on February 7, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Cross Plains Memorial Park, Cross Plains, Texas, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Ann's name to New Haven Assisted Living and Memory Care of San Angelo, St. Gabriel's Hospice and Palliative Care of San Angelo, Cross Plains Senior Center of Cross Plains, or . Full obituary at robertmassie.com/obituaries
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020