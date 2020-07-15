Ann Cutler



Ann Cutler was born in Merkel, TX on November 25, 1936 to the late Andrew Baker and Letha Brookreson Baker. She passed-away peacefully with her family by her side on July 13, 2020.



Ann enjoyed being with family and celebrating life with her husband of 58 years, Tommie and her son, Chris. She also loved being a Grandma to her two grandchildren, Cecily and Chase. She enjoyed thrift shopping, visiting, and watching her great grandchildren, Cayden and Gracelynn grow.



Ann grew up in Merkel and graduated from Merkel High School and attended Southwest State University. She worked a few jobs before becoming a full-time mom to her son, Chris and she was his biggest advocate! Ann is survived by her husband, Tommie. Her son, Chris (wife, Kris), grandchildren Cecily (husband, Erik), Chase and 2 great grandchildren, Cayden 5 years and Gracelynn 2 years. She is also survived by her brother Hugh Baker (wife, Gayle) as well as several and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Douglas (wife, Trea) Baker and niece, Melinda Baker Grau.



There will be a celebration of life at the home of Chris and Kris Cutler on Saturday, July 18 and graveside services will be held at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel on Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to either First United Methodist Church, Merkel, TX or Hospice Austin.









