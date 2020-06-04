Ann Keefer
Albany - Ann Keefer of Albany died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home at the age of 83. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Monday at the First United Methodist Church of Albany. A private burial will be held later. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home, Clyde, Texas.
Ann was born November 4, 1936, in Stamford to Morris and Gladys (Mitchell) Tidmore. She graduated from Albany High School in 1955 and received her undergraduate and master's degrees from McMurry University in Abilene and UT Austin, respectively. She began her first profession as a high-school math teacher in 1968, and then college guidance counselor. Ann returned to Albany from Dallas in 1980 and was employed at Albany High from 1984-2006 as testing coordinator and counselor. After retirement in 2006 with 38 years as an educator, Ann was busier than ever as an independent oil producer, cattle rancher, owner of an oil field service company, and the proud proprietress of a bed and breakfast. She somehow found the time to also serve on the boards of several area organizations. She enjoyed traveling and was always planning her next trip, usually with a small group of close friends. Ann was the self-professed congregant of the First United Methodist Church of Albany with the longest tenure, having started with Vacation Bible School at age 5 and continuing until her death.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Edward Wesley Keefer of Dallas.
Ann was preceded in death by her father, Morris Tidmore in 1982, her mother Gladys Tidmore in 1992, and her brother Bill Dixon in 2012.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, donations to Hendrick Hospice in Abilene or the Shackelford County Library are suggested.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.