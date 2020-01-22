|
Anna Kimbrough
Austin - Anna Fay Threlkeld Kimbrough landed in the arms of her Savior Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Austin, Texas. She was 87 years old. Services include a visitation at Haskell Funeral Home, Friday, January 24, 5-7 p.m. and funeral at First Baptist Church in Haskell, Saturday, January 25, 1 p.m. with graveside following at Willow Cemetery.
Anna was born July 22, 1932 in Audrain County, Missouri to Marcellus and Edna Threlkeld. She grew up in North MIssouri, graduating from Hannibal-LaGrange Jr. College in 1952 and received her diploma RN from Hendricks Nursing School, Abilene, Texas, in 1955. Anna met married Clinton Kimbrough on March 27 1955. Anna was a true farmer's wife, helping in any way needed, working as a nurse when crop years were sparse. Anna attended Hardin Simmons University, Abilene, TX and earned a BS Degree in Elementary Education/Biology in May 1974. Her husband Clint passed away on November 27, 1974 and she soon returned to nursing. Her 50 year nursing career included several different positions, most combining her education degree with her nursing experience.
Anna was a devoted mom and Nanna, missing very few of her daughters' or grandchildren's events. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Haskell, where she led the Junior Choir, sang in the Adult Choir and helped as a sponsor on children and youth events. Her lifelong love of all music was developed at an early age, singing and playing the piano for her mother and at church events. She could also play the ukulele, mandolin and french horn, but singing was her first love. She sang numerous solos, duets and trios in church and as a part of a barbershop trio and quartet. She directed a high school girls group called, "The Singing Six." She was also a member of the Sweet Adelines barbershop chorus in Abilene and Austin.
After nursing, Anna spent several years helping her daughter and son-in-law at Branch Bar B Que in Austin. She enjoyed traveling and meeting new people and her smile was always remembered by those she met. Anna held God's love and faith so tightly that multiple health issues could not deter her spirit or her smile.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, brother George Threlkeld, brother and spouse Garland and Sally Threlkeld, husband Clinton Kimbrough, and son-in-law Mike Lingle.
Survivors include her sister, Betty Prince of Highland Haven; daughters and spouses: Catherine and Chris Carby of Austin, Rosemary and Randy Hunter of Waco and Nancy and Rick Bassham of Morgan Mill; Grandchildren and spouses, Angela and Justin Stewart of Abilene, Clint Carby of Austin, Matthew and Nicole Brown of Dallas, Sarah and Renaldo McIntosh of Manor, Dustin and Meagan Lingle of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin and Isaac Lingle of Abilene; Great-grandchildren Kylei, Roslyn and Hunter Stewart, Ayden and Graham Lingle, and R.J. and Rozen McIntosh; as well as, numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Swan Songs Musical Last Wishes at SwanSongs.org, a 501(c)(3) organization.
