Anna (Ann) Lou Roberts Hill
Abilene - Anna (Ann) Lou Roberts Hill was born in Clarksburg, Tennessee on May 9, 1932 to Robert Lee and Stella (Wilson) Roberts, Sr. She passed away on September 12, 2019 at her residence in BrightPointe at Lytle Lake in Abilene, Texas. She is survived by two sisters, Bettye Blay, Evie Clovis, and one brother, Bill (Donna) Roberts, her 3 children: Barbara (Oliver) Kirk, Linda (Mark) Barriger, and David (Becky) Hill, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and 1 great great -grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wood Hill, two brothers, J.W. and R.L. Roberts, two sisters, Mildred Shepherd and Mary Hayes and one grandchild, Zachary Barriger.
A daughter of a minister, Ann traveled with her family over Tennessee and Texas. Ann graduated from the Quanah, TX High School and continued her education at Abilene Christian College. It was here that she met and married Jerry Hill, tying the knot on November 21, 1951. They soon found their home in Benavides, TX. From here, Ann traveled with her husband as missionaries into Central America to reside in Guatemala City. She worked at the Mayan School, working in administration and teaching second grade. She was able to travel and live throughout the world, including Argentina and Spain. Over the years, Ann developed a passion for handmade crafts. She crafted by painting, crocheting, and sewing. She was ever the doting grandmother, enjoying her grandchildren's visits and time together, loving all her extended family.
Visitation will be held in North's Memorial Chapel, 242 Orange Street, Abilene, Texas on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. The funeral service will be held in North's Memorial Chapel, 242 Orange Street, Abilene, Texas on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Seaside Memorial Park, Corpus Christi, TX at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's Research or . Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 15, 2019