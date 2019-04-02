Anna Louise Hudson



Abilene - Anna Louise Hudson, 84, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Abilene.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1 PM at the New Beginnings Church, 5535 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas, 79606.



Louise was born on October 12, 1934 in Abilene, Texas to the late William Bowen and Ella Mae Davis Bowen. She married Frank Eugene Hudson Sr. on April 1, 1950 and were blessed with 44 years of marriage until his passing on September 16, 1994. Louise was a Godly woman and read her Bible from cover to cover every year. She was the wife of a minister and enjoyed teaching Sunday Bible school for over 20 years. Louise enjoyed working puzzles, never spoke ill of anyone and had a servant's heart. She loved spending time with her family and playing 42 and enjoyed thrift shopping. Louise was a member of New Beginnings Church and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



Louise is survived by her children, Deborah Randall and husband Ron, Sherry Bean, David Hudson and wife Carol; 12 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren.



Louise was also preceded in death by a son, Eugene Hudson Jr. and a grandson Eugene Hudson III.



Please have flowers delivered to New Beginnings Church, 5535 Buffalo gap Road, Abilene, Texas, 79606.