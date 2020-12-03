Anna Paulette Baucum
Abilene - Anna Paulette Baucum, 75, of Abilene died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park with Pastor Jerry O'Neill under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.
Anna was born January 4, 1945 in Winters to Delton Jessie Riddle and Eva Mae (Nichols) Potter. She married Garland Ray Baucum on November 6, 1959 in Anson. She was a member of the First Evangelical Methodist Church of Abilene.
She is survived by her daughter Jerry Ann Mosher of Abilene; grandson Jamie Phelps and wife Ann Margaret Phelps of Olympia, Washinton; sister Jeanie Woods of Abilene; grandsons, Philip Mosher of Granbury and James Mosher of Abilene; great granddaughters, Kendra Mosher of Granbury and Amber Mosher of Abilene.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Garland Baucum; three sisters, Jackie Walker, Martha Pendleton and Glenda Angley; brother Delton Roy Riddle and her son-in-law Jay W. Mosher.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com