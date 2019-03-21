|
Anne Marie Morrison Spitler
Stephenville - May 11, 1938 ~ March 17, 2019
Anne Marie Morrison Spitler, 80, of Stephenville, died Sunday, March 17, 2018 in Stephenville after a brief illness. Anne was born on May 11, 1938 in White Oak, Texas to the late Joe and Marie (Squires) Morrison. She graduated as salutatorian from White Oak High School, received her bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University in Mathematics/Education, and earned a master's degree from Abilene Christian University. She taught mathematics for 30 years at Sweetwater High School and served as chair of the department. Anne also served as a longtime elder at First Christian Church of Sweetwater and was a member of the First Christian Church of Stephenville. She was a proud breast cancer survivor for many years. She spent the past 5 years in Stephenville, moving from Sweetwater to be near her beloved family.
Anne is survived by her daughter Janet and husband Kenneth Smith of Stephenville; grandchildren, Sarah and husband Rusty Edwards of Bridge Creek, OK, Rachel and husband Jay Berry of Stephenville, Hannah and husband Austin Wilson of Fort Worth, Mark Smith and Caleb Smith; great grandchildren, Taylor, Harper, Glorianne, Hadlee, Deaken, and 'Fancy'; nephew, Bob Pattillo; niece, Beth Pattillo; numerous great-nieces and nephews, whom she adored; and treasured cousins Doris Moore, Dean Morrison, and Denna Fo Fyffe.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Betty Brooks and Molly Pattillo; and a nephew, David Pattillo.
Visitation with the Spitler family will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, March 23, at Stephenville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 24 at Rocky Point Baptist Church with Art Gartside officiating. Burial will follow at Allard Cemetery.
The Spitler family suggests memorial gifts to a public library of the donor's choice.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 21, 2019