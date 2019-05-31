Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Hawley Church of Christ
Visitation
Following Services
Hawley Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Anneita Forrest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anneita Beth Forrest


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anneita Beth Forrest Obituary
Anneita Beth Forrest

Hawley - Anneita Beth Forrest passed away in Abilene on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was 89.

Anneita was born on July 27, 1929 to Waldo and Susan Ann (Smith) Proffitt in Chickasha, OK. She was Valedictorian at Chickasha Oklahoma High School in 1947. She graduated from Chickasha University with a BS and received her Master of Education from Abilene Christian College. Anneita married Wayne Forrest on June 8, 1950 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She was a teacher at Hawley ISD with 3 years spent as an Educational Diagnostician for Tri-County Special Education. After retirement, she taught night classes for Abilene Adult Education. Anneita was a member of the Hawley Church of Christ for 67 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Waldo Proffitt, Jr; and one grandson, Greg Forrest.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Hawley; two sons, David Forrest (and wife Sandy) of College Station and Philip Forrest (and wife Becky) of Tuscola; and one daughter, Dianna Murphy of Hawley; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 11AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Hawley Church of Christ. Family visitation will be on Saturday at the Hawley Church of Christ following the memorial service.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.