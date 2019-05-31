|
Anneita Beth Forrest
Hawley - Anneita Beth Forrest passed away in Abilene on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. She was 89.
Anneita was born on July 27, 1929 to Waldo and Susan Ann (Smith) Proffitt in Chickasha, OK. She was Valedictorian at Chickasha Oklahoma High School in 1947. She graduated from Chickasha University with a BS and received her Master of Education from Abilene Christian College. Anneita married Wayne Forrest on June 8, 1950 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. She was a teacher at Hawley ISD with 3 years spent as an Educational Diagnostician for Tri-County Special Education. After retirement, she taught night classes for Abilene Adult Education. Anneita was a member of the Hawley Church of Christ for 67 years.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Waldo Proffitt, Jr; and one grandson, Greg Forrest.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Hawley; two sons, David Forrest (and wife Sandy) of College Station and Philip Forrest (and wife Becky) of Tuscola; and one daughter, Dianna Murphy of Hawley; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 11AM Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Hawley Church of Christ. Family visitation will be on Saturday at the Hawley Church of Christ following the memorial service.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 31, 2019