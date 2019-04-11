|
Annelia (Anne) Howsley Cross
Arlington - Annelia (Anne) Howsley Cross, born in Throckmorton, Texas, November 25th, 1926 to Louis Albert and Gracie Jane Howsley, died April 9th, 2019 in Arlington, Texas at the age of 92.
Anne grew up in Throckmorton, graduated valedictorian from Throckmorton High School in 1943, graduated with honors from North Texas University with a degree in Business Administration. In 1946 she married James Lawrence Cross, a returning World War II veteran. During their marriage, which spanned 62 years, his career in the pharmaceutical industry took them to San Angelo, Lubbock, Odessa, Wichita, Kansas and San Antonio ending up in Abilene, Texas.
Anne was an avid golfer and bridge enthusiast and loved playing foursomes with her friends in both activities. She was a longtime member of Brookhollow Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Louis Albert and Gracie Jane Howsley), her husband, James Lawrence Cross, her sister, Hester King, her brothers, Carvel, Vernon, L.A. Jr., David, Andy, and Bembrey, and grandson David McClellan. She is survived by her sister, Lois Evalynne Dunlap, three daughters, Sharon Ann Heldenbrand and husband Lonnie, Deborah McClellan, and Vikki Sue Jones and husband Harry; two grandsons, Jamie Thacker and Chandler McClellan; two granddaughters, Emily Schlueter, and Elizabeth Creveling; six great-grandchildren, Brandan Thacker, Peyton Thacker, Everett McClellan, John and Harry Creveling, Margaret Schlueter; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service with be held Thursday, April 11th at 3:00, Brookhollow Christian Church, Abilene, Texas. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 12th at 1:00, Throckmorton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Anne's name to the - North Central Texas Chapter.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019