|
|
Annette Anderson-Rogers
Abilene - Annette Anderson - Rogers was born July 02, 2019 to Sammy Ray Anderson and Margaret Jiles Anderson in Tyler, TX who preceded her in death. Annette moved to Abilene, TX with her Brother Robert (Melony Anderson of (Corsiscana) and sister Jeannette (Deacon Rodney Brown of Plano) and graduated from Abilene High School in 1977. After graduation she moved to Dallas to be closer to her sister Jeannette. When she decided to move back to Dallas she worked with her sister Jeannette at Southern Crest Learning Center. Later Annette and Jeannette opened their own daycare, Customized Learning Center where she was a teacher and bus driver. She enjoyed her job, the kids and being a part of their lives tremendously.
Eventually she decided to marry Billy Ray on January 6, 2006 and returned to Abilene where she worked as a bus driver for City Link until September 2019. Annette peacefully passed away on November 16, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019