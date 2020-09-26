Annie Clara Derington
Merkel - Annie Clara Derington gained her angel wings September 25, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She loved "big" and forgave easily!
Ann was born October 3, 1926 to Virgil Lee (Doc) and Fay (Campbell) Doan. She grew up in Blair and lived in Merkel for most of her 93 years. After graduation from high school, she married C.E. (Bud) Derington, Jr. in 1946. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1978.
During her early years of marriage she was the school secretary for the superintendent and also drove a school bus. She was a stay-at-home mom while her children grew up. She was an immaculate housekeeper and could make the best fried chicken and cream pies. After the death of her husband, she worked for Dr. Tran for twenty plus years. She also enjoyed working in her yard.
Her greatest love outside of her Lord was watching her grandkids and great-grandkids participating in the special activities.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Malone and husband Danny; grandsons Marcus Malone and wife Ashley; Shawn Ingram; granddaughters Crystal Malone, Elizabeth Lee and husband Johnny; Dawn Dorn; ten special great-grandchildren: Logan and Easton Malone, Kiley McKinney, Kyndle McKinney, Ian Lee, Danielle Dorn, Dexter Dorn, Dylon Dorn, Emma Ingram, and Blake Ingram. She is also survived by one brother, whom she practically raised Ronny Doan and his wife Ann; a daughter-in-law, Susan Derington; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins; plus a host of friends.
A special thanks for the wonderful care given by the sweet nurses and staff at the Merkel Nursing Center where she has made her home for the last four years. Thanks to Hendrick Hospice for their care for these past several months.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (1978); son, Terry Lee (2014); two brothers, Wallace Doan and Vaughn Doan; two nephews and one niece.
Pallbearers are nephews, Kyle, Klint, Gregg and Garth Doan.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Cook Children's Center Department of Oncology in Ft. Worth by going to giving.cookchildrens.org
or to a charity of your choice
.