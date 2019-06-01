|
|
Annie Ruth Newman
Abilene - 85, Abilene Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday the 28th of May at Hendricks Hospice Care. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 518 North 6th Street Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South.
Born in 1934 in Greenwood Florida to Frank & Lassie Baker, she attended West Union Grove High School in the early 50's. She worked at Webb Air Force Base for 10 years and then moved to Abilene in 1969 to work as a chef where she would retire after 34 years from Dyess Airforce Base.
Annie was a cordon bleu chef, a prodigious bowler, an incredible softball player, a crossword puzzle connoisseur, and most importantly a champion of Christ. She was a faithful member of New Light Baptist Church where she served with the women's ministry, president of the deaconess', and a member of the Progressive West Texas Baptist District Association Senior Mission One. She spent several years as a member of the Eastern Stars. She will be remembered most by her radiant smile that could light up a room.
She is survived by one sister, Maryann Hilliard; her children, John L. Williams, Jacqueline Mclemore, Willie Mclemore, Brenda Evans, Earl Evans, and Charlene Newman; a host of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Newman; her son, George W. Newman; and grandson, Kevin Newman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
New Light Baptist
518 N. 6th St. Abilene, TX 79601
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 1, 2019