|
|
Anthony "Tony" Byrd
Abilene - Anthony "Tony" Lawrence Byrd, 77, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1st, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas 79606.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 2nd, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Rochester Cemetery in Rochester, Texas.
Tony was born in Stamford, Texas to Alton and Katherine Byrd on May 5th, 1942. He was raised in Rochester, Texas, where he graduated from high school. Tony started working in the oilfield at a very early age. He owned and operated Byrd Power Tongs for many years. Later in life he worked as a salesman for his son at Byrd Oilfield Services. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Hamlin, Texas.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Alton Byrd.
Tony is survived by his mother, Katherine Byrd; his wife, Judy; one son, Mike and daughter-in-law Ashley; grandchildren, Brandi and husband Matt Price, Brooke Byrd, Landree and Jett Bryant; one brother, Tommy Byrd; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chad Anders, Tony Jenkins, Billy Don Bradshaw, Cary Epley, Billy Fudge, Ricky Wiggins, Coy "Bubba" Bailey and Justin Anderson.
Memorials may be given to the local Abilene Fire Department Station #8 at 5680 Buffalo Gap Rd., Abilene, Texas 79606, for all the help they provided during this time.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Abilene Regional ICU Unit and to all the many friends who have helped throughout this difficult time.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 1, 2019