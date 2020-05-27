Anthony Geis
Abilene - Anthony Rann "Tony" Geis, age 64 of Abilene, took that long last ride to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at 1pm Saturday, May 30, at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St., Abilene with Ricky Geis officiating.
Tony was born on February 23, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas to J.L and Joan Hart Geis. He was very active with charitable children's organization, "Toys for Tots". Less fortunate children were near and dear to his heart. Tony was a proud American and as such he was involved with several fund-raising organizations and support groups for American Veterans. He was especially fond of helping returning POW's and in his last years would take care of his Vietnam War Veteran friend, Leslie.
Throughout Tony's life he was an avid Motorcyclist, having built and ridden several custom Harley's all over the country. He, along with his constant riding companion, a three-legged dog named "Scooter", at one time held the world's record for "Man and Dog - most miles ridden together". They appeared in several motorcycle magazines from the 80's thru to the late 90's.
Tony would never miss a chance to see his favorite music performers, Leon Russell or Willie Nelson. Most importantly, Tony professed openly and with great conviction that he gave his life over to the Lord Jesus Christ in his later years.
We will miss you deeply, Tony.
Tony is survived by his siblings, Dallas Geis, Patty Swords, Cheryl Geis, Ricky Geis, Kay Rose and Jacinda Geis; uncles and aunts, Mr. Donnie and Peggy Hudson and Reverend Ed and Betty Price; sisters-in-law, Essie Geis, Grace Geis and 17 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.L. Geis; step mother, Billie Geis and brother-in-law, John Swords.
Words of comfort may be left with the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from May 27 to May 29, 2020.