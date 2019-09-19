|
Anthony "Darryl" McGhee
Rochester - Anthony "Darryl"McGheeRochester TXAnthony "Darryl" McGhee, 67, a lifelong resident of Rochester, TX, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Rochester with Rev. Josh Giddens officiating. Burial will follow services at Rochester Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rochester. A visitation is planned from 6:00-8:00p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at the funeral home, 200 S. Lincoln Ave., Rochester, TX.
Darryl was born June 2, 1952 in Knox City, Texas to Novalee (Kinney) and LeRoy McGhee. He married Sharon (Embrey) on September 22, 1973 in Hamlin, TX. Darryl loved the Haskell Indians, and enjoyed mowing lawns; he used the money from it to buy toys for his grandkids. His main hobby was his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon McGhee of Rochester; two daughters, Charli McGhee and husband Clifton Bagby of Lubbock, and Mykel McGhee of Abilene; granddaughter, Emma Jo Blakely of Lubbock; grandson, Easton Blakely of Lubbock; two brothers, Glenn McGhee and wife Terrie of Quannah, and Mark McGhee and wife Maggie of Rochester; 5 sisters, Lynda Morris and husband Les of Abilene, Brenda Robbins and husband Farnham Nadin of Bridgeport, Susan Robertson and husband Ralph of Quannah, Jana Crumpton of Munday, and Melanie Harlan and husband D.J. of Sherwood, AR; and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Novalee and LeRoy McGhee; daughter, KC DeLane McGhee; and brother, David McGhee.
Memorials may be made in Darryl's name to the Rochester Cemetery Association: 2340 Cr 187, Rochester, TX 79544.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 19, 2019