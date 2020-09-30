1/
April Tidwell
APRIL TIDWELL

ANSON - April Tidwell, 74, formerly of Anson, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020. Born on August 1st, 1946, in Yuma, Arizona to Harry and Johnette Bell, she married Bob Tidwell on May 28, 1971, and they had three daughters, Marcy, Melanie, and Melissa. April was a nurse, and cared for everyone from newborns to the elderly in her career. April loved music, and often played piano and the accordion for her friends and family.

April was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her three daughters, Marcy, Melanie, and Melissa, two sisters, Karen Bristow and Kathy Hensley, and one brother, Brad Bell, as well as 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson on Saturday, October 3rd at 1:00 pm, followed by a graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Anson, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

