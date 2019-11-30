|
|
Arcadio Saucedo Gonzalez "Callo"
Abilene - Arcadio Saucedo Gonzalez "Callo", age 82, returned to his heavenly home on November 28, 2019 with many friends and family by his side. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Callo was born to the late Juan Saucedo Marez and Olivia Gonzalez Gonzalez. He was born in Cd. Acuna Coahuila, Mexico, on January 12, 1937. He married his longtime friend and love, the late Mariana Espinoza Hernandez in the year 1957 who preceded him in death in 2010.
He had a passion for ministry and he fulfilled his calling through tent revivals. His life was a living example of his favorite scripture, Acts 5:12 "The apostles performed many signs and wonders among the people. And all the believers used to meet together in Solomon's Colonnade."
Callo is survived by his children, Juanita Hernandez and husband Efren, Juan Saucedo (Maria M.), Rosario Villarreal and husband Jesus, Martha Villa, Aracdio Saucedo Jr. and wife Amelia, Elena Jorge, Jose Saucedo, Ana Martinez and husband Honorio, Oscar Saucedo and wife Kristina, Ramon Saucedo and wife Angela. He helped raise his granddaughter Ariana Wilson. He also leaves behind 25 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; two siblings, Consuelo Acevedo from San Angelo, Texas, and Luis Saucedo Gonzalez from Cd. Acuna Coahuila, Mexico. All of who he loved and touched deeply. Pallbearers will be Joel Villarreal, Juanito Saucedo, Jose Saucedo Jr., Efren Hernandez Jr., Genaro Jorge Jr., Gabriel Saucedo, Cesar Saucedo, and Adrian Saucedo.
Visitation will be held at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South, on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Broadview Church, 2500 South 27th Street, with Rev. Margie Fabio and Rev. Eliseo Pequeno officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Silver Springs, Hendrick Hospice, and all of his caregivers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019