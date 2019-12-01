|
Archie T. Carson
Hamlin - Archie Thomas Carson, Jr., age 95, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, in Hamlin, Texas. Services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Hamlin at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Adams-Foster-Ray Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.
He was born May 14, 1924 in McCaulley, Texas, to Archie Thomas Carson Sr. and Revennia Victoria Brown Carson. He attended school in Water Valley and Hamlin, graduating from Hamlin High School in 1943. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy July 26, 1943, serving on the USS Cowpens aircraft carrier during the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign. He was honorably discharged May 3, 1946.
He married Georgia Fay Nunn on December 20, 1947 in Hamlin. He worked for Celotex/Three Rivers Gypsum in Hamlin and U.S. Gypsum in Rotan before retiring. He also farmed for over 40 years. Raised Methodist, he and his wife joined Hamlin's Calvary Baptist Church where he became a deacon and served as treasurer for many years. He is predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Hubert Glenn Carson and Fred Elbert "Buddy" Carson; a sister, Mildred Carson Mahaffey; and his wife of 53 years. He is survived by a daughter, Janet Karen Carson Bonds of Hamlin; a son, Gary Kent Carson of Houston; two grandsons, Kelly Drew and wife Stefanie Bonds and Jerrod Shea Bonds; eight great grandchildren who will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers: Kelsey Nichols, Jayden Eicke, Hayden Scott, Baylee Bonds, Cassandra Bonds, Knoxlee Bonds, Addison Bonds and Kadynce Bonds; and seven great-great grandchildren. A viewing will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Hamlin, led by Rev. Kenny Rawls, Senior Pastor, and Rev. E.C. Ice, Pastor of First Methodist Church. A private burial is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Texas Music Teachers Association, www.tmta.org, or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019