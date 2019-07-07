Resources
More Obituaries for Ardath Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ardath Hutchinson Walker


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ardath Hutchinson Walker Obituary
Ardath Hutchinson Walker

Abilene - Ardath was born August 28, 1923 in Taylor, North Dakota and grew up youngest of seven just a couple miles outside of town. She went to teachers college in Dickinson, ND and taught one year in a one-room schoolhouse in Montana. In 1946 she and a friend went to Okinawa doing civilian work for the government after the war. There she met Willie G Walker and they married in January 1948. They were married 56 years until his death in 2004. They lived all over the US as the Air Force moved them around, then almost 20 years in Managua, Nicaragua before they moved to Abilene in 1978. She did volunteer work at the base Hospital at Dyess and was faithful member at Brook Hollow Christian Church. She moved to Royal Estates in 2004, and later moved to North Richland Hills, TX to be closer to her kids.

She will be missed by her children, Suzanne W. Tsukahara & husband Bill, Carleton Walker & wife Kathi, Melynda W. McClung and husband Mark; six grandchildren: Kevin Tsukahara, Peter Tsukahara, Danny Tsukahara, Maddie McClung, Mabree McClung, and Mariah McClung; and seven great-grandchildren: Jackson & Henry Tsukahara, Conor Wells-Tsukahara, Lily & Sienna Tsukahara, and Darcy & Bristol McClung.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.