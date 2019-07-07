|
Ardath Hutchinson Walker
Abilene - Ardath was born August 28, 1923 in Taylor, North Dakota and grew up youngest of seven just a couple miles outside of town. She went to teachers college in Dickinson, ND and taught one year in a one-room schoolhouse in Montana. In 1946 she and a friend went to Okinawa doing civilian work for the government after the war. There she met Willie G Walker and they married in January 1948. They were married 56 years until his death in 2004. They lived all over the US as the Air Force moved them around, then almost 20 years in Managua, Nicaragua before they moved to Abilene in 1978. She did volunteer work at the base Hospital at Dyess and was faithful member at Brook Hollow Christian Church. She moved to Royal Estates in 2004, and later moved to North Richland Hills, TX to be closer to her kids.
She will be missed by her children, Suzanne W. Tsukahara & husband Bill, Carleton Walker & wife Kathi, Melynda W. McClung and husband Mark; six grandchildren: Kevin Tsukahara, Peter Tsukahara, Danny Tsukahara, Maddie McClung, Mabree McClung, and Mariah McClung; and seven great-grandchildren: Jackson & Henry Tsukahara, Conor Wells-Tsukahara, Lily & Sienna Tsukahara, and Darcy & Bristol McClung.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019