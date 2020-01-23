|
|
Arthur Earl Penkert
Abilene - Arthur Earl "Art" Penkert, 91, beloved father, Dedaw, great-grandfather, uncle, and great uncle left his temporary residence on earth and moved to his eternal home on Monday January 20, 2020, Abilene, Texas. He is now with his beautiful bride, loved ones, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at First Baptist Church Abilene with visitation at 1:00pm prior to funeral. Memorials can be made to your . Additionally, a visitation will be held at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy. 277 S, from 6:30 to 8 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was born February 15, 1928, in Miles, Texas to Arthur Alwin and Iris Earl Penkert. He spent most of his childhood in Miles and San Angelo, Texas and later moved to Lorenzo, Texas. After graduation as valedictorian from Frenship High School in Wolfforth, Texas, he attended Texas Tech. He met the love of his life, Burnette Hunter, and they married on September 17, 1948. They lived in Lubbock and he ran a bread route until moving to Abilene in June of 1953 to work for Mayfield Paper Company where he was the head salesman and general manager for 32 years. He later worked for Nationwide/Champion International Paper Company, then BRW Paper. He also owned Abilene Bedding.
Art was a role model for his family and an example of a good father and husband of 66 years. He was kind-hearted and never met a stranger. He always had a big smile, a twinkle in his eye and at least one joke to share. He loved his family and friends and left a legacy of love. Anyone who had the privilege of meeting and knowing him would describe him as the nicest and sweetest man.
He was raised on a cotton farm and had a deep love for the outdoors and always had a great story about his childhood. He loved to fish and was happiest with a cane pole and a hook in the water. He was an outstanding athlete, hunter and fisherman and shared his skills and knowledge with his children and grandchildren. He was a leader in the community, served in various leadership roles in his daughters' schools, and was a strong supporter of all sporting and music events involving his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include his four daughters, Sherry Frush and husband Joe of Abilene, Debby Jones of Flower Mound, Cindy McCathren and husband Jim of Abilene, and Holly Schoonover and husband Jim of Abilene; grandchildren: Jimmy Frush, Kyle Frush and wife Nicole, Shelly Rafter and husband Michael, Robert McCathren and wife Allie, Matt Jones and wife Crystal, David Frush and wife Susan, Taylor Jones and his wife Kristen, Lauren Bagley and husband Troyce,, and Art Schoonover and wife Audrey; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister Eldera Coulter; sister-in-law, Jackie Penkert, brother-in-law Richard Hunter and wife Judy, sister-in-law Beverly Hunter, as well as several extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, mother, father, and two brothers, J.C. and Glenys Ray Penkert.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020