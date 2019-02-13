|
Arthur Floyd Jennings
Stamford, TX
After a sudden illness, Arthur Floyd Jennings passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the age of 64. His wishes were to be cremated with a memorial service later.
Arthur was born September 19, 1954 in Abilene, TX to Buford Jennings and Ethelda (Younglove) Jennings. Reared in Abilene, he graduated from Abilene High School. Arthur worked as a manager of Sonic in Stamford and for the City of Abilene as a groundkeeper until his retirement in 2007. While working for Sonic he met his wife Toni, who preceded him in death in 2007. On October 26, 2008 Arthur married Helen Lawrence in Anson, TX.
In his retirement, he enjoyed his "fun jobs" working puzzles, playing games, fishing, hunting, camping, carpentry work, being an avid Dallas Cowboy fan, watching and collecting movies. His rich and full life was complete when he was just being Pawpaw to his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Helen of Stamford, TX; 4 children, Arthur David Jennings and wife Stephanie of Florida, Elizabeth Milam of Abilene, TX, Aaron Joel Jennings and wife LeeAnn of Anson, TX, A. J. Jennings, Jr. of Midland, GA; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 13, 2019