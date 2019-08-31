Services
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Hawley Cemetery
1937 - 2019
Hawley - ARTHUR HADDOX, JR., 82, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at a nursing home in Abilene. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Hawley Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born May 10, 1937, in Abilene, Arthur was a son of the late Arthur Lee and Helen (Miller) Haddox, Sr. He graduated from Abilene High School and was a truck driver. Arthur was a member of the Church of Christ. He moved to Hawley in 2004.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law (Dee Hopkins).

Survivors include his daughter, Callie Caldwell (and husband, William) of Hawley; a sister, Diane Hopkins of Dallas; one grandson, Daniel Jay Oliver of Crockett; a granddaughter, Breana Ingle (and husband, Chad) of Hawley; five great-grandchildren, Daniel Vera and Jaden Oliver and Wade and Kinsley Ingle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 31, 2019
