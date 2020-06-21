Arthur P. Waltrip, Jr.Abilene - Arthur P. Waltrip, Jr., age 94, passed from his Earthly life on Friday, June 19, 2020.Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 202 in the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home Chapel, 5701 US Hwy 277 S. Burial will follow in Abilene Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 PM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.Arthur was born on January 16, 1926 in Stamford, Texas to Arthur Preston Waltrip, Sr. and Ollie (Minsler) Waltrip. He married Delma Laverne Rhoton on December 31, 1950 in Hamlin, Texas and they shared just a little shy of 60 years together in love and laughter.Arthur was a Charter Founding member of the 2nd Baptist Church in Abilene where he was a member. He was a good and just man who did right by everyone, never hurt anyone, and was a deeply religious Christian man. He was straight forward, and very family oriented.Preceding him in death were his parents, his wife Delma, and a sister Dorothy McKenzie.Left behind to cherish his memory are three sons, Kenneth Waltrip and wife Lana, Frank and wife Cindy, and Charles and wife Carolyn; six grandchildren, Geana Wood, Payton Waltrip, Chris Waltrip, Tiffany Gill, Josh Neil and Joey LaPointe; six great-grandchildren, Brooklee Waltrip, Callan Wood, Kingston Wood, Hudson Wood, Preston Gill, Kaydence Gill and Karlee Waltrip; and several extended family and friends.