|
|
Arturo "Art" Avila
Abilene - Arturo "Art" Avila, 60, of Abilene, passed away Thursday, January 17, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21 from 5 pm to 6 pm. Rosary will be from 6 pm to 7 pm at The Hamil Funeral Home, 6649 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 22, at 2:00pm, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, Texas.
Art was born on December 25, 1959 in El Paso, Texas to parents Felipe and Beatriz Avila. He attended Cathedral High School in El Paso. He married Maria Atilano on February 12, 1980. Soon thereafter they moved to Abilene and spent the next 39 years together until his death.
Art had a passion for cars. This passion evolved into his ownership of Art's Custom Center in Abilene. He loved anything that involved cars, motorcycles, and racing. He also enjoyed contributing to the custom automotive industry in any way he could. He loved to customize cars and won many awards for his custom work.
Art's creative mind and infectious laugh was a gift to us all. There wasn't a person or a restaurant he didn't know. He loved his family and had a great hobby in his later years of spoiling his grandchildren.
Art was preceded in death by his parents Felipe and Beatriz Avila, and his brother Luis Avila. He is survived by his wife Maria, his children, Jennifer Kluza and husband James of Abilene, Ashley Waller and husband Andy of Midland, Beatrice Avila of Abilene, and Arthur Avila of Lubbock. His grandchildren include Addison and Aubrey Kluza, and Ella and Harris Waller.
He is also survived by his siblings, Guadalupe Machado, Luis Avila, Ana Olague, Tony Avila and Laura Chavez, all of El Paso, and Alicia Pelczar of San Antonio, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Arthur Avila, Tony Avila, James Kluza, Andrew Waller, Kyle Schnitman, and Isaac Hernandez.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.hamilfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020