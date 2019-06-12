Ascencion "Chona" Hernandez



Abilene - Ascencion "Chona" Hernandez, 93, of Abilene went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Abilene.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 5 PM at Elmwood Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary and Wake at 6 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.



Chona was born on May 13, 1926 in Pecos, Texas to the late Francisco Perez and Rafaela Ybarra Perez. She grew up and attended school in Mulberry Canyon in Merkel, TX. Chona married Fermin Hernandez Sr. on February 2, 1942 in Merkel, TX. They were blessed with 53 years of marriage until Fermin's passing in 1995. She was an active member of St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church and a longtime member of the Society of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Chona was a charter member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Auxiliary 1937.



Chona was an accomplished seamstress and the neighborhood babysitter. She was a friend and grandmother to all she met and enjoyed spending time with her family.



Chona is survived by her children, Fermin Hernandez Jr., Irene Hernandez Soto, Mike Hernandez (Gloria), Paul Hernandez (Dawn), Patricia Hernandez; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



She was also preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Perez -KIA WW II (France 1944), sister, Rose Baldivia, sister, Mary Melendez, sister, Modesta Segovia, son, David Hernandez, son, Raymond Hernandez and granddaughter, Cathy Soto.



In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX., 79605 Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary