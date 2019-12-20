|
Aubrey Gale Lawrence, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019, in Abilene.
Funeral Services for Aubrey will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Rising Star with Matthew Lawrence and Peter Holmes officiating; burial will follow at Elm Cemetery in Rising Star with Military Honors. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rising Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Aubrey was born June 11, 1925, to Vona Mae and Joe Neusem Lawrence in south Taylor County, Texas. He was raised on a farm and continued farming and ranching his entire life.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 12 and served Him the rest of his life. Aubrey was ordained a deacon at Elmdale Baptist Church. He was a founding member of Cherry Heights Baptist Church in Clyde. He served the last 49 years as a deacon at First Baptist Church, Rising Star.
He served his country during World War II. He received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, the Army of Occupation Ribbon (Japan), the Victory Ribbon, and 2 Overseas Service Bars.
He married his "blind date", June LaJean Moore, on May 14, 1955. She preceded him in death on June 7, 2002.
Aubrey drove a truck for Merchants Fast Motor Lines for 32 years.
Aubrey leaves behind to cherish his memory, 4 children, Teresa Lawrence of Rising Star, Derenda Walker of Brownwood, Janetta Holmes and husband Landry of White House, TN, Howard Lawrence and wife Caryl of Rising Star. He was Granddaddy to Rebecca Hill and husband Tom, Peter Holmes and wife Danielle, Bonnie Harth and husband Jason, Jared Holmes and wife Mary, Aubrey Lawrence and wife Toni, Kathryn Walker, Matthew Lawrence and wife Vanessa, Caryn Lawrence, and Colt Lawrence; also, five great-grandchildren, Walker Harth, Ian Holmes, Mara Ruth Holmes, Ezra Holmes, and Adrian Holmes. He is also survived by two sisters, Cadelia Crawford and Ouida Gorr; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fred Lawrence; sister, Avo Jackson; son-in-law, Stanley Walker Jr.; and great-grandson, Hunter Harth.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Rising Star (306 N Main St. Rising Star, TX 76471) or Hendrick Hospice in Abilene (1651 Pine St. Abilene, TX 79601). Online condolences for the family are welcome at
www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019