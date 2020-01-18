|
Aubry Kenneth (Ken) Heatly
Abilene - Aubry Kenneth (Ken) Heatly passed from this life and into the arms of his Lord on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday January 19, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with John Tunnell and Stephen Elliott, officiating. Interment will follow in the Tuscola Cemetery. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
A lifelong resident of Taylor County, Ken was born on July 1, 1941 in Merkel, Texas. He was the son of Aubry C. and Johnnie Heatly and the brother of thirteen loving siblings. Ken was well-known at Trent High School for his athletic skills and his loyal friendships.
It was in high school that Ken met the love of his life, Janie Yoes. Ken and Janie were married October 17, 1959. Mr. and Mrs. Ken Heatly enjoyed over 60 years of married happiness.
Ken was a long-time employee of the City of Abilene, primarily in the water department. It was there that he played a vital role during a period of growth, change and expansion of the city's services and infrastructure. Ken and his crews were known for their reliability, their hard work, and for getting the job done right. Countless times Ken went to work on leaks and water mains, quickly and efficiently restoring water to the citizens of Abilene. He retired as the Supervisor of Water Construction after 37 years of service to the Key City.
Ken and Janie attended Calvary Baptist Church and Elmcrest Baptist Church, where Ken was known for his welcoming smile, the twinkle in his eyes and for the candy and the gum he usually had in his coat pocket for the kids. Ken served on numerous committees dealing with the business of the church.
Ken became a loving father when Melissa was added to the family. Melissa was the apple of her dad's eye in so many ways and they shared a truly special relationship. That loving relationship carried on to his grandchildren, Kris and Shelbi Denson. Ken had the unique gift of making them feel so very important and so very loved. There was never any doubt where they stood in Pa's eyes.
Ken is survived by his wife Janie, daughter Melissa Gorman and son-in-law Wes Gorman, grandson Kris Denson and his wife Crystal, granddaughter Shelbi Denson and great-grandson Lanxton, sisters Grace Bright, Emma Louis Watson, Nelda Hobbs, Sherry Fellers, sisters-in-law Lynda Heatly and Nancy Heatly, and brother-in-law Bobby Yoes and his wife Tenna.
Preceding him in death were his parents Aubry C. and Johnnie Heatly, brothers Bill Heatly, J. M. Heatly, Brian Ray Heatly, Johnny Heatly and Jerry Heatly and sisters Margaret Thomas, Joy Dean McElmurray, Ruby Faye Sipe, and Elsie Keenan.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anton Melnyk and his staff for their dedicated care and treatment, and Hendrick Hospice for their exceptional support during a trying time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hendrick Hospice, 1651 Pine, Abilene, TX 79601, or to Elmcrest Baptist Church, 517 North Pioneer, Abilene, TX 79603.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020