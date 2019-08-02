|
Auddrena Smith
Albany - Auddrena Lee West Larance Smith, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Albany Church of Christ in Albany, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, August 2nd at Morehart Mortuary of Albany.
Auddrena was the oldest of six children born to Vallie Corbett and Lorena Bell Freeman West on September 6, 1923 in Lueders, Texas. She grew up in Lueders and graduated from Lueders High School in 1941. That same year she married Willis Allen Larance on August 21, 1941, also from Lueders. Mr. Larance was killed in Germany in 1945 during World War II leaving Auddrena a widow with a small son, Corby Allen and daughter, Barbara Carolyn to raise alone.
On June 29, 1946, Auddrena married William Ralph Smith. They made their home in Albany, Texas. They owned and operated Bill's Quickway Grocery for a number of years.
Auddrena was preceded in death by her father and mother; two husbands, Willis Larance and William Smith; three sisters, Dorotha West Jones McClintock, Doris Baumgartner Armstrong and Ellen Ailene Motes Crowley; two brothers, R.C. West and Bobbie Jean West. She is survived by her son, Corby Allen Larance and her daughter, Barbara Carolyn Larance Anderson and husband Jerry Don Anderson; grandchildren, Russell Anderson and wife Sheila, Kenneth Anderson and wife Joy, Bill Larance and wife Kelly, Misty Slone and husband James, and Robert Larance and wife Kristen; great grandchildren, Kade Anderson, Brett Anderson, Cole Anderson, Shayna Slone, Jace Slone, Jordan Larance, Lacee Larance, Kymbree Larance, Braxton Larance, Loralie Larance, and Landrie Larance.
Memorials may be made to and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 2, 2019