Audell King Thomas
Abilene - Audell Thomas, formerly of Kress, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Abilene, Texas at age 90.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, in Plainview Memorial Park in Plainview, Texas, under the directions of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Audell was born at Southland, Texas on July 17, 1929 to Richard Lowell King and Lora Lee Corbell King. Her family moved to the Hale Center area to farm in 1934. She attended both Abilene Christian College and Draughn's Business College and worked in the Amarillo city offices. She married Clifton Noel Thomas in Hale Center on February 26, 1949. The couple farmed outside Hale Center before moving to Swisher County, where they farmed for 60 years 12-1/2 miles west of Kress. Audell also taught art lessons in her studio on the farm.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Marinell King Thomas; and a daughter, Twyla Miranda.
Audell is survived by two sons and their wives, Layne and Pamela Thomas of Lakeway, Texas, and Tracy and Susan Thomas of Lubbock; a daughter and her husband, Laura and Steve Templeton of Abilene; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Children's Home of Lubbock.
Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.