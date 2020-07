Audrey Grasiano



Abilene - Audrey Grasiano born April 8, 1933, Kenedy, Texas, went to be with God July 8, 2020, after prolonged illness. She is best known for the love she gave others, her children foremost. She is survived by her son daughter, sister, and numerous relatives.



Services will be according to her wishes, graveside at Elmwood Memorial Park, July 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Please use self protective measures.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store