Aurora Yanez Gallardo
Abilene - Aurora Yanez Gallardo was born on April 6, 1935 in Big Spring, Texas and passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 and was a resident of Abilene, TX.
Aurora was a very devoted mother, grandmother, and Catholic and enjoyed collecting Christian statues and literature.
She is survived by two children: Antonio Gallardo and wife Reina Gallardo of Abilene, TX; Dolores Gutierrez of Gulfport, MS; five grandchildren: Antonio Gallardo, Jr., Aurora Gutierrez, Francisco Gallardo, Anjelica Gallardo, Jose Antonio Gallardo; six great grandchildren: Aurissa Gutierrez, Melody Burke, Jaiden French, Aaliyah Gallardo, Bella Garcia, and Journey Sophia.
A viewing will be held at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene, TX on Friday, June 5, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral services will also be held at 1:00 pm St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church 2525 Westview Dr. Abilene, TX with graveside to follow at Elmwood Memorial Park, 5701 US Hwy 277 South, Abilene.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 4, 2019