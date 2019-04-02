|
B. Jack Turner
Abilene - B. Jack Turner, 92, of Abilene, entered heaven on March 30, 2019 where he had lived for the past three years at Oak Hills Terrace in Tyler, Texas. While in the latter years of his life, his memory began to fail, his priority of love for his family never did and his kindness to those he encountered continued.
A committal service will be held at 11:00 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park. Rev. Stan Allcorn will officiate. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Jack was born on September 2, 1926 in Rule, Texas to Lila Smith and Homer Turner. Following his graduation from high school in Sweetwater, Texas, Jack served his country during World War II in the United States Navy as a gunner on a troop transport carrier in the Pacific Theatre. At the war's conclusion, he was stationed on Guam and served in the military government and was honorably discharged on June 10, 1946.
After his service, Jack attended and graduated from Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas with a B.S. degree in geology and it was during this time that he met his life love, Mary Lee Sears of McKinney, Texas. They were married on July 2, 1950. After a brief stint in the oil business, they moved to Abilene in 1954 where Jack went into real estate. He became a commercial real estate broker/developer- concentrating on the development of the south side of Abilene where one of the highlights of his career was transitioning part of the Curry Farm into the Mall of Abilene.
Lee and Jack were active members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church for many years where they served in many capacities and Jack was Chairman of the Board and a trustee.
While Jack loved his profession, his devotion was to his beloved family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, and a beloved son-in-law, Brian E. Cutbirth. Jack is survived by his wife, Lee Turner of Abilene; one son, Wade (Rebeca) of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; two daughters, Jacki (Jimmy) Parker of Abilene; Judy (Bruce) Carter of Tyler. Six grandchildren, Kyle (Amy) Turner; Chance (Kim) Turner; Rebecca (Tyson) Strauser; Laura Elizabeth Cutbirth; Cameron Carter; Hillary Catherine Carter; and seven great-grandchildren who all lovingly call him "Daddy Jack." He leaves them a legacy of honor and kindness.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the loving staff of Oak Hills Terrace. They showered Jack with love and treated him with dignity and respect. A special thanks to Mr. Dee Bogan who became Jack's favorite caretaker and friend. Also, a thank you to Hospice of East Texas who acted as angels in Jack's final days on this side of the veil.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler, Texas 75701.
"And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." First Corinthians 13: 13
