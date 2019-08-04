|
Barbara Ann Farina
Abilene - Barbara Ann Shelton Farina, 80, of Abilene, Texas, passed away on July 29, 2019 in Haslet, Texas.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Monday, August 5, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, Texas.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at New Hope Church, 3122 S. Clack Street, Abilene, Texas with Pastor Chuck Farina officiating. Burial will follow at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Barbara was born in Hatch, NM to Jack and Leatrice Shelton on May 21, 1939. She grew up in New Mexico and developed a love for music at a young age. By age 12 Barbara was the pianist for her church. With a deep desire to serve the Lord in ministry, Barbara attended Southwestern Assembly of God High School in Waxahachie, Texas where she graduated as Valedictorian. She later attended Southwestern Bible Institute where she earned an associate degree. It was there that she met Charles Farina.
On August 29, 1959 Barbara Shelton married Charles Farina in Hobbs, NM. For more than 50 years they served together in full time ministry pastoring churches in Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Mexico, Montana and Texas, as well as ministering as traveling evangelist throughout the United States and internationally. Barbara was an accomplished musician and during their ministry they recorded four musical albums. As a dedicated and loving pastor's wife, Barbara impacted thousands of lives.
Though Barbara was dedicated to the churches they pastored, her first priority was to her family. She was an amazing mother and extraordinary cook. Her Mexican food, cakes and pies were unmatched. She loved to cross stitch, craft and was a voracious reader. She invested her life in her children, grandchildren and countless people God brought into her life.
Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Jacquelyn Jones; parents Jack and Leatrice Shelton; and sibling Carroll Shelton.
Barbara is survived by her husband Charles J Farina; 2 sons, Pastor Chuck Farina and his wife Barbara and Steve Farina and his wife Leanne; daughter Joni Franklin and her husband Ricky; son-in-law David Jones; brother, Jack Shelton; 19 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to New Hope Church, 3122 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79606: New Day Church, PO Box 93683, Southlake TX 76092.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 4, 2019