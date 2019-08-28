|
|
Barbara Ann Hill
Abilene - Barbara Ann Hill, on loan from God to complete her work on Earth, completed her assignment with excellence, grace, and lots of love on August 23, 2019 at home with family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Barbara lived out her faith so well that all we can do is rejoice with her as she is finally face to face with Jesus. Services will be held in Stamford, Texas at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Chapel, Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery. Barbara was born in Stamford, Texas. She was the daughter of the late Harold Kirkpatrick and Maydelle Thweatt. Barbara lived in Stamford until 1952 when she moved to Abilene. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1957. Barbara was likely the most selfless human that ever walked this planet. She was characterized by love and kindness, never one to say anything negative about anyone. She often deflected criticism shared by others by saying something truly wonderful about whoever was being criticized. She lived Ephesians 4:29, "And never let ugly or hateful words come from your mouth, but let your words become beautiful gifts that encourage others; do this by speaking words of grace to help them." Grace. This is a good word to describe Barbara. Barbara married her sweetheart, W. Bryant Hill, on June 29, 1957. They both attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri before entering into full time pastoral ministry. Barbara was a gifted piano player and led many churches into the presence of God with her gifts. Following their pastoral years, she returned to another passion, teaching piano. After many years teaching private lessons, Barbara had the privilege of teaching piano at Christ The King School in Lubbock, Texas. This was her favorite assignment as she was able to impact young students with her love of music and her love of Jesus. Her passion for music was passed on to all of her children. Many instruments were learned and vocal talent was encouraged, all of which resulted in 4 more worship leaders. One of Barbara's favorite Bible passages was John 14, specifically verses 15-17 which framed how she conducted herself. She was the first in her family to recognize the freedom of living a spirit filled life. She always drew strength from this relationship and was known to be awake in her chair praying at all hours of the night. If she knew you, she prayed for you. For those of you who never got to meet her here on Earth, look her up when you get to Heaven. She will be the one leading worship on the piano. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son Buddy Hill and 1 grand-daughter Stefanie Hill. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Wilburn Bryant Hill Jr. of Abilene; 3 daughters Karen Severance of Odessa, Pamela D. Hill of Corpus Christi and Melissa Meredith and husband Tim of Lewisville; 1 son John W. Hill and wife Teresa of Corinth, Texas; 1 Brother Harold Wayne Kirkpatrick of Lubbock; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 28, 2019