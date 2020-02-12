|
Barbara Ann Reed Swaney Hall
Las Vegas - Barbara Reed Swaney Hall, a native of Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully in her sleep on a sunny winter day on February 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where she had resided since 2001. Services are scheduled for Wednesday February 19, 2020 in North's Funeral Home at 1pm.
She was the widow of Alan Wallace Hall, Jr., a CPA/Enrolled Agent with H&R Block who preceded her in death in 2011.
Barbara was born in Abilene in 1940 to Clayton Cullen Reed and Reable Gooch Reed who were also from the Abilene area. She lived on University Boulevard with her parents and brother, Milton, and graduated from Abilene High School, Hardin Simmons University, and later Texas Tech University. She was a Special Education teacher for 34 years, the first 25 years in Lubbock, San Antonio, and Fort Worth and an additional 9 years in the state of Nevada. She specialized in students with Emotional Behavioral Disorders. Her mother, Reable, was also a Special Education teacher.
She married Charlie Belote Swaney, an Airman at Dyess Air Force Base, in 1961. They were later stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio and Pease Air Force Base in New Hampshire. They had three children together: Susan Diana and Janet Carol; and a third daughter, Lee Ann, who preceded her in death in 1974, at the age of 7. Lee Ann was a student at West Texas Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Hall loved being a teacher and touching the lives of her students on a personal level. With thoughtful compassion and understanding, she often helped her students to recover from emotional and behavioral disturbances. She graduated with a Master's degree in Special Education from Texas Tech University in 1977 and taught at John F. Kennedy High, Washington Irving Middle, and schools in the Edgewood Independent School District in San Antonio; Skyline High in Dallas; Monterrey High in Lubbock; Lovelock Elementary in Lovelock, Nevada; and Courtney Junior High in Las Vegas, among other schools in Fort Worth, Texas.
She was an active member of Pastor John Hagee's Cornerstone Church in San Antonio and often shared stories of miracles she witnessed as a prayer partner while volunteering on the church prayer line in the 1990s. She met her husband, Alan Hall, at the church, and they were married in 1992.
Barbara brightened the days of her friends, neighbors, and everyone she met in the Flamingo Crest neighborhood in Las Vegas through her supportive, outgoing, and friendly nature.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her husband Alan Wallace Hall, Jr., a native of San Antonio who is buried in Las Vegas, Nevada; and her daughter, Lee Ann Swaney.
She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Janet Van Heck and a grandson, David A. Van Heck of Las Vegas; ex-husband Chief Master Sergeant Charlie B. Swaney of Gallatin, Tennessee; and brother Milton C. and sister-in-law Jodi Reed of Lubbock.
Her commitment to her Christian faith and enduring love for her family will be greatly missed. Barbara's family wishes to thank the pastors and members of the Mountain Church (part of the International Church of Las Vegas) and the many wonderful people who touched her life through Senior Helpers and Pacifica San Martin Senior Living.
Memorials may be made to West Texas Rehabilitation Center in Abilene and Christians United for Israel in San Antonio. Barbara loved beautiful things, and flowers may be sent to North's Funeral Home in Abilene, Texas.
Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020