Barbara Holmes
Haskell - Barbara Holmes-Furrh, 83, of Haskell, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Saturday January 11, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Foursquare Church, 221 E. Main St., Knox City, TX 79529 with Rev. Paul Chambers officiating. Burial will follow services at Rochester Cemetery under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell.
Barbara was born June of 1936 on her grandpa's farm in Rochester, TX to Charles Marvin Myers and Dera Ilene Strickland Myers. She married Marvin Holmes Jr. on December 14, 1960 in Knox City, Texas. They welcomed three children, Keith, Marva and Brian who were their pride and joy. Many years after the love of her life passed, Barbara was blessed in love again and married Harvie B. Q. Furrh in 1996.
Barbara graduated from Rochester High School in 1955. She was an accomplished basketball player for the Rochester Lady Steers. Her talents brought her a basketball scholarship to Wayland Baptist University. Barbara's grandmother was in bad health during her first semester of college and this resulted in her giving up her basketball pursuits to take care of her family. This selfless act was an example of her kindhearted and ever giving character she portrayed throughout her life. Barbara was an exceptional homemaker who had a talent for cooking and was known for her hot rolls, candy, and pies. She enjoyed expressing her love for family and friends with this gift. She lived her life and loved her family and friends like Jesus. She never spoke ill of others, always had a kind word and was an example of a devoted Christian. She had the patience, faithfulness, and courage of Job and always put God first. One of Barbara's hobbies was shopping with her friends and granddaughter. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild whom she cherished.
Barbara was preceded in death by her two husbands, Marvin Jr. Holmes and Harvie B.Q. Furrh, her daughter Marva Bird Caldwell, and siblings Ronald Dale Myers and Evelyn Crawford.
Barbara is survived by her sister Rhona Wilburn and cousin Sandra Chambers both of Knox City, two children Keith Holmes and Brian Holmes of Haskell, two grandchildren, Brittany Allen of Midland, Sterling Bird of Haskell, one great-grandchild, numerous nieces' and nephews and dear friends who she considered family, Tina Johnson of Abilene and Alice Ballard of Haskell.
(Proverbs 3:15, NIV) "She is worth more than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her."
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020