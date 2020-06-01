Barbara Jean Carter
Sweetwater - Barbara Jean Carter, 64 of Sweetwater passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Her body will be cremated and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Barbara was born March 5, 1956 in Merkel, TX to the late Theodore Henry and Mary Frances (Hopkins) Lehrmann. She married Ricky Carter in 2001 in Abilene, TX. Barbara is survived by her husband Ricky Carter of Sweetwater, TX; daughter Misty Rose and husband Jason of Sweetwater, TX; son Josh Carter and wife Emily of Abilene, TX; brother Steve Lehrmann and wife Joyce of Granbury, TX; sister Margaret Jones of Anson, TX and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
