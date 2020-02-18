|
|
Barbara Palmore
Albany - Barbara Palmore, age 80 of Albany, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22nd at the Albany Cemetery with Rev. Paul Johnston officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, February 21st at Morehart Mortuary.
Barbara Ann McAnally was born December 30, 1939 in Los Angeles, California to Jack McAnally and Stella Peables McAnally. She graduated from Odessa High School and on January 19, 1957, she married Joe Edwin Palmore in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Barbara worked for the Ward County Tax Office and later as a legal secretary. After Mr. Palmore retired in 1993, the couple left Odessa and became fulltime "rv-ers". They made a home base in Albany, where Barbara was a member of the Albany Chamber of Commerce, the Aztec Theater, the Albany Golf Club and the Fort Griffin Fandangle Association. Mrs. Palmore was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Stella McAnally; her husband, Joe Ed Palmore; one sister, Carmen Brantley; and her aunt and uncle, Don and Arzel Maurice.
Mrs. Palmore is survived by two sons, Randall Palmore and wife Lisa of Albany, Lynn Palmore and wife Jana of Midland; grandchildren, Rance Palmore of Albany, Keri Garcia and husband Gabriel of Lubbock, Kent Palmore and wife Maggie of Benbrook, Emily Palmore and fiancé Nathan Schutz of Odessa; great grandchildren, Shelby Palmore, Gage Palmore, Anthony Garcia, Zachary Garcia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020