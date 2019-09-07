Services
St James United Methodist Chr
3100 Barrow St
Abilene, TX 79605
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Yeary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Patton Yeary


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Patton Yeary Obituary
Barbara Patton Yeary

- - Barbara Patton Yeary passed away on June 9, 2019 in Baylor Hospital, Ft Worth Texas after a long battle with Auto Immune Disease. Barbara was born on January 20, 1956 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to William M. Patton and Eleanor Patton. Barbara graduated from Cooper High School and attended Texas Tech University. She worked for General Motors in Arlington, Texas and Saginaw, Michigan.

Barbara married Ralph Yeary on March 6, 1999. At the time of her passing they lived in Joshua, Texas. Barbara is survived by her husband, Ralph Yeary; her daughter, Heather Rivera; stepsons, Tim, Chuck, Phillip, and Eric Yeary; her mother, Eleanor Patton; her sister, Peggy Penick and husband Larry Penick; a half-sister, Alexandra Swenney and family; an Uncle, Melton McNeely and his wife Jacque and many cousins and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Barbara was preceded in death by her Dad, William M. Patton; her Uncle Donald R. McNeely and wife Jane; and her Uncle Burl McNeely.

Memorials may be made to Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX 76708 or . A Memorial Service will be held on September 14, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church in Abilene with Reverend Iziar Lankford officiating.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.