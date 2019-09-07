|
|
Barbara Patton Yeary
- - Barbara Patton Yeary passed away on June 9, 2019 in Baylor Hospital, Ft Worth Texas after a long battle with Auto Immune Disease. Barbara was born on January 20, 1956 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to William M. Patton and Eleanor Patton. Barbara graduated from Cooper High School and attended Texas Tech University. She worked for General Motors in Arlington, Texas and Saginaw, Michigan.
Barbara married Ralph Yeary on March 6, 1999. At the time of her passing they lived in Joshua, Texas. Barbara is survived by her husband, Ralph Yeary; her daughter, Heather Rivera; stepsons, Tim, Chuck, Phillip, and Eric Yeary; her mother, Eleanor Patton; her sister, Peggy Penick and husband Larry Penick; a half-sister, Alexandra Swenney and family; an Uncle, Melton McNeely and his wife Jacque and many cousins and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her Dad, William M. Patton; her Uncle Donald R. McNeely and wife Jane; and her Uncle Burl McNeely.
Memorials may be made to Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, TX 76708 or . A Memorial Service will be held on September 14, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church in Abilene with Reverend Iziar Lankford officiating.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 7, 2019