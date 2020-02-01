|
|
Barbara Sheppard
Rule - Barbara Elaine Sheppard, 78, a resident of Rule, Texas was called home Friday, January 31, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 10:00a.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Rule with Rev. Scott Hensley officiating. Burial will follow service at 3:00p.m., at Big Valley Cemetery in Goldthwaite, Texas under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at the funeral home, 600 Robins Ave, Rule.
Barbara was born November 16, 1941 in Brady, Texas, to Cecil Robert Curry and Louise Elaine Gary Sheppard. She married Rollie Herbert Sheppard, Jr. on August 16, 1989 in Austin, Texas. Barbara was a dedicated legal assistant and retired from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services following more than 20 years of helping protect the children of Texas. Barbara was a talented artist capturing God's beauty in her oil paintings of His landscapes and creations. During her illness, Barbara found healing and solace in gardening and enjoyed sharing her bountiful harvest by cooking for her family and friends, who were very endearing to her.
She is survived by her family of Rule, Jolanda and Bill Jones; her "pups", Ozzie and Sophie; "Grandchildren" Andy Martinez and wife, MacKenzie, of El Paso, Kristen Rohrer and husband Jake, of Del Rio, Bobbie Ordonez and husband, Shawn, of Lubbock, and Megan Kindle and husband, Kyle, of Lubbock; brother-in-law Dean Sheppard of Abilene; and Nephews, Rollie Dean Sheppard of Lubbock, and Kenny Sheppard of Abilene. She is also survived by her very dear friends, Malinda and Joe Harold Cloud of Rule.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Rollie Herbert Sheppard, Jr., mother, Louise Elaine Curry, father, Cecil Robert Curry, and brother, Robert Curry.
Memorials may be given in Barbara's name to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020