Barbara Smith
Abilene - Abilene - Surrounded by her family, Barbara Ann Smith passed away on April 3, 2019 at age 63. She was survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Tony Smith and their combined family of 6 children; Ladonna Lindberg and Husband Lyle, Chandee King Lyons, Shane Smith and wife Angela, Jason Smith, Chris Snow and wife Amber, and Cassie D'Erico and husband Dominick. She was the proud "Granny" of 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Scott, Elma and Joe Tucker, and her son Timothy "TJ" King.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 6 at 11:00AM at Living Water Ministries, 1501 Portland Ave; Abilene, TX 79605. Online condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 5, 2019