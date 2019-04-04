Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
5410 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX
Resources
San Antonio - Beatrice A. Duport, 87, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in San Antonio. A time of visitation will 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South Abilene, Texas. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 5410 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene, Texas. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Beatrice was born on July 23, 1931 in Ford City, Pennsylvania to John and Barbara Valek. She married the love of her life Richard Duport and became a military wife. Beatrice worked many administrative positions throughout her life but her favorite was when she was a Switchboard Operator at the Pentagon. Beatrice was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Abilene. Mr. and Mrs. Santa are "back on the road" together again.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Duport; and her parents, John and Barbara Valek.

Beatrice is survived by her children, Barbara Dahl and husband Patrick Miller from Abilene, Texas; Maureen Scarborough and husband Brian from Arlington, Texas, Rick Duport from Round Rock, Texas, Patty Shaffer and husband Mike from San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Rick, Robert, Ryan, Shawna, Brandon, Allison, Kaitlyn, Jennifer, Jason, Michael Shawn, and Ashley; 14 great grandchildren; her beloved Missy and seven grand dogs.

Online condolences may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 4, 2019
