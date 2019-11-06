|
Belinda Beth Green
Stamford - Belinda Beth Green was born December 26, 1958, in Stamford, to Billy and Jonnie Collier Lawson. She passed peacefully into the arms of her heavenly father and reunited with her beloved husband on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was 60 years old.
Beth was a lifetime resident of Stamford where she attended Stamford High School. She married Jimmy Green on June 26, 1981 in Stamford, TX. She worked at Walmart and was a self-employed pet groomer. Beth was a beloved mother and grandmother with a quiet and gentle spirit, showing kindness to family, friends and pets. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and served with the Fire Bells for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2012 and a brother Joey Lawson.
Survivors include son Bryce and fiancée Victoria Arriola of Stamford, TX; stepson, Jamie Green of San Angelo, TX; stepson Joseph Green of Olive Branch MS; sister Gloria Denise Henderson of Abilene, TX; 6 grandchildren and a great grandchild due to arrive in late November; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family will be receiving family and friends at Tankersley Funeral Home (807 Columbia) on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor John Ward officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019