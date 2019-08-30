|
|
Belzora Hamilton
Abilene - Belzora Hamilton, 102, of Abilene, Texas, transitioned on August 22, 2019 at 9:02 pm in Abilene, Texas.
Belzora was the first-born child of Jeff and Lillie Knight. She was born in Milam County, TX.
Her first-born son was Lonnie Knight. She later met and married Horace Hamilton and together they had 4 children: Diane, Ronald, Donald, and Elaine.
She was preceded in death by Horace W. Hamilton Sr. (husband), Ocie Knight (brother), Lillie Faye Foreman (sister), Lenard Knight (brother), Willie Tillie Holmes (sister), Sedalia (Nay) Parks, Thelma Penny (sister), Ronald and Donald Hamilton (twin sons), Mary Diane Hamilton (daughter), and Keon Potts (Grandson).
She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Lonnie Knight (Shirley) of Houston, TX; one daughter, Elaine Hamilton of Abilene, TX ; 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grand children; 3 sisters: Berta (Baby Knight) Houston, Arthalia (Tay) Pope, and Frances Green all of Arlington, TX; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 30, 2019