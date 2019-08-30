Resources
More Obituaries for Belzora Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belzora Hamilton


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belzora Hamilton Obituary
Belzora Hamilton

Abilene - Belzora Hamilton, 102, of Abilene, Texas, transitioned on August 22, 2019 at 9:02 pm in Abilene, Texas.

Belzora was the first-born child of Jeff and Lillie Knight. She was born in Milam County, TX.

Her first-born son was Lonnie Knight. She later met and married Horace Hamilton and together they had 4 children: Diane, Ronald, Donald, and Elaine.

She was preceded in death by Horace W. Hamilton Sr. (husband), Ocie Knight (brother), Lillie Faye Foreman (sister), Lenard Knight (brother), Willie Tillie Holmes (sister), Sedalia (Nay) Parks, Thelma Penny (sister), Ronald and Donald Hamilton (twin sons), Mary Diane Hamilton (daughter), and Keon Potts (Grandson).

She leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Lonnie Knight (Shirley) of Houston, TX; one daughter, Elaine Hamilton of Abilene, TX ; 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grand children; 3 sisters: Berta (Baby Knight) Houston, Arthalia (Tay) Pope, and Frances Green all of Arlington, TX; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belzora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.