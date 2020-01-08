|
Ben S. Paxton
Ben S. Paxton, age 95, passed away on January 5, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel of Faith with Larry Sullivan of Baker Heights Church of Christ officiating . Burial will follow in Abilene Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Elliott -Hamil Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home located at 5701 Us Hwy. 277 South.
Ben was born on March 28, 1924 in Wilder, Idaho to George W. and Edith (Doyle) Paxton. Ben was an avid reader and was known to tell stories, which he also loved to do. He loved the Lord and to sing songs from the hymnals. Ben loved to visit with his family and friends. He loved his job as a landman, and also enjoyed farming. He was a giving person in general, and loved to help others in any way he could.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, wife Maxine, and son Tim Paxton.
Survivors include his three sons, Brian Paxton and wife Beverly, Tom Paxton and wife Toni, and George Paxton and wife Michelle Ellis; grandchildren Brent Paxton and wife Paige, Jeremy Weyrick, Clinton Paxton, and Wendy Torrence; great-grandchildren, Bryan and Shawn Paxton, Austyn Paxton, Remy Paxton, Nash Paxton, Rain Hall, and Carter Weyrick; and several extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Baird for the loving care they gave Ben during his time there.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Ben Richey Boys Ranch. To leave condolences for the Paxton family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020